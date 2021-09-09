Emma Watson: When acting becomes a minor matter

At the age of eleven, Emma Watson became famous for the “Harry Potter” series. Today she is the UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights.

Long brown hair, a determined expression, loose mouth and sometimes a little know-it-all: this is how fans of the “Harry Potter” series know and love Hermione Granger. Actress Emma Watson, who embodies the character in all eight parts of the bestselling film, is similar to her alter ego in many ways – especially in her determination. On Wednesday (April 15), the British woman, who was appointed UN Special Envoy for Women and Girls’ Rights in 2014, will be 30 years old. You have to know that about them.

It all started with “Harry Potter”



Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson spent the first five years of her life in France, not in Great Britain. After she was born in Paris in 1990, she lived with her parents Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson and her younger brother in the suburb of Maisons-Laffitte. After the two lawyers divorced, Watson’s mother and two children moved to the English county of Oxfordshire and later to the city of Oxford.

At the age of six, the British woman had already decided on her career aspiration: she wanted to be an actress. She learned to sing, dance and act at the Stagecoach Theater Arts theater school in Oxford, and she had her first appearances in school plays. In 1999, the then nine-year-old auditioned for the role of Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” for the first time. The producers were impressed by the self-confidence of the girl, for author JK Rowling (54) Emma Watson was the ideal cast for the role of the magic student after the first of eight auditions.

Then everything happened in rapid succession. At the side of her colleagues Daniel Radcliffe (30) and Rupert Grint (31), she became world famous overnight in 2001 at the age of eleven. The trio experienced all kinds of adventures on the big screen as Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley for over ten years in eight films. Away from the limelight, Emma Watson was tutored by a private tutor, graduating from high school in 2008. After a “gap year” in which she shot both parts of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, Watson began studying English literature in 2009 at the renowned Brown University in the USA.

University graduate and UN special envoy



In addition to her acting career, education has always been very important to Emma Watson – in a variety of areas. Before she successfully completed her studies with a bachelor’s degree in 2014, she trained as a yoga and meditation teacher a year earlier. In Canada, she took a week-long course that strictly prohibited speaking. She described meditation in the 2014 Australian edition of Elle magazine as “the way to always feel safe and at home because I can never rely on a physical place”.









In addition to her own education, it has long been a matter close to Emma Watson’s heart to highlight the global importance of education for girls. That is why the United Nations appointed her special envoy for women and girls’ rights in 2014. One of her first “acts” was a speech at the organization’s headquarters in New York City, announcing the “HeForShe” campaign, which calls on boys and men to stand up for equality. Not everyone liked the brave appearance of the British woman, within twelve hours she received threats, as Watson later revealed to the “Vanity Fair”.

A new relationship status is going around the world



The then 24-year-old couldn’t be stopped. “If you should have tried to get me off [dem Einsatz für Frauenrechte] Then they achieved exactly the opposite, “said Watson in an interview at the time. As a result, the” Maybe Better Tomorrow “actress even expanded her engagement. In Uruguay, she spoke about the political participation of women at the winter meeting of the World Economic Forum on gender equality in January 2015. That is why the magazine “Time” placed her in 26th place of the 100 most influential people in the world in the same year.

Watson proves her feminism not only through her commitment to others, but also through her attitude towards herself. In the British “Vogue” she called her relationship status “self-partnered” in December 2019. That means that she is in a relationship with herself. She is so “very happy”, although for a long time she did not believe that this was possible. Fans of the “Harry Potter” films hoped for a while that a romance would develop between her and Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton (32), but so far the two are just good friends.

She chooses her roles carefully



In addition to acting and working as a UN special envoy, Emma Watson has been working as a model for almost 15 years. In 2005, she became the youngest person to appear on the cover of Teen Vogue. Since then, she has appeared in campaigns for Burberry and Lancôme, as well as the fair-trade label People Tree, for which she worked without pay.

Incidentally, Emma Watson was last seen in the cinema in early 2020, in “Little Women”. In the remake by director Greta Gerwig (36), young women fight against the classic role model – as if made for Emma Watson.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actress is currently in isolation at home, like many millions of other people in the world, due to the Corona crisis. During her forced break from work, the activist continues to regularly speak up via Instagram – to encourage others and to motivate them to stay at home as well.

