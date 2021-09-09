Emma Watson: Leo Robinton should be the new man by your side

By the end of 2019, Emma Watson was spotted several times with an unknown man. As the “Daily Mail” now reports, it is said to be the entrepreneur Leo Robinton. An insider reveals how serious it is between them.

Incredible, but true: Emma Watson, 30, has often had to ask herself in the past few months what it feels like to be “still” single at her age. The “Harry Potter” actress reacted confidently and spoke openly about her lifestyle in the “Vogue” interview. Now their relationship status seems to have changed after all. From “in a relationship with myself” – as Watson himself put it – to “forgiving”. The new man by her side is said to be Leo Robinton, 30. A California entrepreneur.

Emma Watson forgiven again?



Apparently, Leo Robinton is the man the actress was spotted with back in October and December 2019. At that time paparazzi caught the two kissing in front of a London bakery.









As the “Daily Mail” reports, Robinton is said to have worked for a company that specializes in legal cannabis production until last summer. But how serious is the successful actress? An insider told the British press that Robinton is not just a fleeting romance. “Emma already introduced Leo to her parents, she means business with him,” the Daily Mail quoted the insider as saying.

For my 30th birthday Emma Watson’s beauty shift



20 images

Emma Watson wants to keep relationship under wraps



The actress, who has been the UN special envoy for women for years, does not want to share her private life in public. “Emma and Leo are doing everything in their power to keep their relationship a secret. After they were photographed kissing in October, Leo deleted all of his social media accounts to protect their romance,” the source continued.

Sources used:dailymail.co.uk

jna

Gala