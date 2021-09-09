Dwayne Johnson Announces Christmas Film Project with Amazon Studios

Los Angeles. Action star Dwayne Johnson (49, “San Andreas” “Fast & Furious 8”) gets involved in a larger Christmas film project for Amazon Studios. Together they wanted to create “an enormous, fun and unique ‘Red One’ holiday universe for families around the world,” the actor said on Monday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Johnson is involved in “Red One” with his production company Seven Bucks and as a leading actor.

Christmas film with Dwayne Johnson is due to be released in 2023

The project is described as a global action and adventure comedy, but details about the characters have not been disclosed. The film is slated for Christmas 2023. “Fast & Furious” author Chris Morgan provides the script. According to the announcement, the marketing of the film project could spill over into other areas. The world’s largest online retailer Amazon, headed by CEO Jeff Bezos, could offer suitable gift items, speculated US industry journals.









Johnson posted a photo of himself and Bezos on the beach together over the weekend. He is looking forward to the “big announcement” and the collaboration, wrote the Hollywood star.