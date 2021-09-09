David Hasselhoff has found his freedom – Panorama

David Hasselhoff, 69, US actor, missed artistic freedom after his series successes in the 1990s. “I could shoot commercials and everything where I’m David Hasselhoff, the ‘Knight Rider’ type or the ‘Baywatch’ type,” said the US actor to the German press agency. “But I didn’t have a TV series. I didn’t have anything where I could look in the mirror and say, this is cool.” For the miniseries “Ze Network”, Hasselhoff is back in front of the camera together with the German actor Henry Hübchen. “I’ve found my freedom,” said Hasselhoff, whose biggest hit is “Looking For Freedom”. “For me, freedom is that I can be on stage, that I shoot my new series and that I do a good job in the series.” The new role shouldn’t be difficult for him – he plays a fictional version of himself in the series.

Kylie Jenner, 24, US influencer and entrepreneur, announced her second pregnancy in a video. The reality TV star holds his positive pregnancy test in a clip on Instagram and proudly shows his round belly. The video also shows daughter Stormi handing her grandmother Kris Jenner an envelope with ultrasound images of her expected sibling and rapper Travis hugging Scott Jenner’s stomach and driving her to the doctor. The couple separated in 2019, but according to media reports they got closer again last year. Jenner received numerous congratulations during her post, including from models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Billie Eilish, 19, US singer, is torn over how much private things to share with the public. “I don’t always want to reveal the most intimate details of my life to the world,” said the 19-year-old to the British rapper Stormzy in an interview for the British fashion magazine iD. “I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time I want people to be able to feel seen and heard when they have experienced the same things as me.” She wants to help others, said the singer, who has more than 90 million subscribers on Instagram. “You can speak for people who have no voice. But it’s also ambivalent because sometimes you don’t want to talk about it either,” said Eilish.









Claudia Schiffer, 51, model, claims to collect modern art. She also got her marriage proposal through a work of art, she said Rheinische Post. Her favorite work of art is the commission of the world-famous American painter Ed Ruscha: “It’s called ‘Marry me’. My husband commissioned it.” Schiffer has been married to British director and film producer Matthew Vaughn since 2002. On September 15, the first exhibition with fashion photographs curated by Schiffer opens at the Kunstpalast Museum in Düsseldorf. “Captivate” can be seen until January 9, 2022. Schiffer himself will not come to Düsseldorf, however. She canceled because of the corona pandemic.

Undine Stiwich, 77, historian, writes about sagas and customs in Wendland. In doing so, she is setting an example against forgetting the landscape in eastern Lower Saxony. She has already written four books, and is currently working on the fifth book about forgotten and haunted homes. She has also been leading the traditional dance and costume group “De Öwerpetters” for 45 years and curating art exhibitions. According to her own account, the chronicler has seen for herself how houses with special signs were protected from fire and flooding and then were actually spared. “Some women used to be called witches, but there are people who can do a lot. Still,” Stiwich is certain. To learn from the past – that is their concern.