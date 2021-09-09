Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together

You are here: Series junkies »News»

Actor Chris Pratt and writer Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in a secret ceremony last summer. Now the couple are expecting their first child together.

A little Guardian of the Galaxy with Terminator genes is on the way! As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Hollywood star Chris Pratt and prominent author Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby together. It is the first child for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter and the second for the Star-Lord actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He already has a son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating in 2018 and got engaged early last year. The wedding took place last summer in a small, private setting.

What is the job of the two professionally? Pratt has made several films, such as the third parts of “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy“In the pipeline, while Schwarzenegger recently published her fourth book (“The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable“) Brought out.