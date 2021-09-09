Cardano Summit 2021 is also coming to Munich

Will September 7th go down in Bitcoin history as a historic date? At least that is how Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson sees it.

Charles Hoskinson congratulates Bitcoin. After the cryptocurrency was made official tender in El Salvador on September 7, the Cardano founder believes that other nation states will soon follow suit.

In the coming years, many more nation states will use cryptocurrencies as part of their monetary policy (either as reserves in their central banks or using cryptocurrency rails for central bank clearing),

said Hoskinson in a YouTube livestream on September 7th. The Ethereum co-initiator and crypto pioneer took the development in Central America as an opportunity to think about the status of Bitcoin and Co. He gave a bullish forecast.









Hoskinson believes in bitcoin adaptation

The Cardano founder said that Bitcoin and the entire crypto space had come a long way. Accordingly, we would be heading towards a point where every state needs a crypto strategy. The trend towards adaptation will also continue unabated for Hoskinson, because:

The majority of people under the age of 25 are positive about cryptocurrencies and many of them own them. That’s the future.

Hoskinson repeatedly stressed that the various players in the crypto space should pay more attention to what they have in common. These would by far exceed any differences of opinion. The common drive to create an alternative to the centralized currency system finally prevailed:

We, the industry, have won. Now it’s just a matter of clarifying in detail what that actually means.

Meanwhile, there are also important innovations pending in Hoskinson's own project. Because Cardano is planning to introduce smart contracts on September 12th.




