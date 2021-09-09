Cardano Raises 12% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Cardano up 12% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.5390 on the Investing.com Index on Thursday at 9:18 am (07:18 am GMT), up 11.90%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 27th.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 80.7770B or 3.84% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.3969 on the downside and $ 2.5497 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 18.06%. The average trading volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 7.6378B or 4.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 3.0291 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 18.07% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 46,229.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.31%.

was up 6.42% on the Investing.com Index to $ 3,480.00.









Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $ 867.7304B or 41.21% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was last at $ 408.2326B or 19.39% of the total market cap.