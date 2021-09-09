Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsCamila Cabello covers "Good 4 U"
News

Camila Cabello covers “Good 4 U”

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




September 08, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

Radio Hamburg megastar Camila Cabello hops on the TikTok trend song by newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and reinterprets it as a cumbia dance hit. How might that sound?

The new one performs from BBC 1’s Live Lounge in LA Cinderella actress the hit of summer 2021 “Good 4 u” with its own “Cumbian” twist. She also sings her latest single “Don’t Go Yet”.

no autotune necessary

Cabello is not in the BBC Live Lounge for the first time. She last performed her hit “Liar” in 2020, so it is no longer a surprise for many that the singer sounds just as good live as she does on the studio recordings, despite her nervousness. Many fans in the comments like this version even better than the original, and Camila is also happy to be there: “It was so fun to perform again with my band and my singers. That is something that I really missed during COVID, that I was really happy to be able to do again,” she said in an interview with the radio station.




With rumba rattles and accordion

During their “Good 4 u” performance, the virtual audience was transported into a real summer feeling with the help of an accordion, rumba rattles and the typical Latin-American beat. Who would have thought that was recently appointed by Spotify Summer song of the yearcan be even more summery with a few changes.

Camila Cabello at Radio Hamburg

With us you can hear both the studio version of Camila’s “Don´t Go Yet” and the original version of Oliva Rodrigo’s “Good 4 u”. Then you can decide for yourself which one you like better! Just tune in to us, regardless of whether via our web radio Radio Hamburg app or with yours Smart speaker, you can hear us from anywhere.


Previous articleJoaquin Phoenix and his “Joker” predecessors – The grimaces of the killer clown – Cinema
Next articleMiss Universe mishap: Sofia Vergara comforts runner-up
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv