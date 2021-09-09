Camila Cabello covers “Good 4 U”

September 08, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

Radio Hamburg megastar Camila Cabello hops on the TikTok trend song by newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and reinterprets it as a cumbia dance hit. How might that sound?

The new one performs from BBC 1’s Live Lounge in LA Cinderella actress the hit of summer 2021 “Good 4 u” with its own “Cumbian” twist. She also sings her latest single “Don’t Go Yet”.

no autotune necessary

Cabello is not in the BBC Live Lounge for the first time. She last performed her hit “Liar” in 2020, so it is no longer a surprise for many that the singer sounds just as good live as she does on the studio recordings, despite her nervousness. Many fans in the comments like this version even better than the original, and Camila is also happy to be there: “It was so fun to perform again with my band and my singers. That is something that I really missed during COVID, that I was really happy to be able to do again,” she said in an interview with the radio station.









With rumba rattles and accordion

During their “Good 4 u” performance, the virtual audience was transported into a real summer feeling with the help of an accordion, rumba rattles and the typical Latin-American beat. Who would have thought that was recently appointed by Spotify Summer song of the year can be even more summery with a few changes.

