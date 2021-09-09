Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden became parents for the first time

Surprising news from Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden: The celebrity couple has had offspring, as the actress has now officially announced.

Photo series with 28 pictures

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden tied the knot in 2015. Now the couple’s love has been crowned with a child. Diaz announces this beautiful news via Instagram and even reveals some details.

The 47-year-old actress shares a text on the platform and at the beginning wishes all fans a “Happy New Year from the Maddens”. Then she wrote a nice, but for a lot of followers very surprising sentence: “We are so happy, blessed and grateful that we can start the new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden.”









“AWESOME”

However, further details about Madden’s offspring should not be expected. The mime writes that she and her husband, who is seven years her junior, have a “strong instinct” to protect “the privacy of the little ones”. You will therefore neither post photos nor reveal further details – “except that she is very, very cute”. “Some would even say GREAT!” How infatuated the actress and musician are with their offspring is easy to read from these words. The text was also provided with several hearts.

Benji Madden shares the same text as his wife on his Instagram profile. Both have switched off the comment function on the post. But it’s just raining “likes” from friends, fans and colleagues.