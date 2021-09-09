Thursday, September 9, 2021
Bundesliga: VfL striker Nmecha reluctant to join the national team

By Arjun Sethi
U21 European champion Lukas Nmecha from Bundesliga soccer club VfL Wolfsburg is cautious about his chances of playing in the national team.

Wolfsburg | “I still have to improve in many areas. If I develop further, it will work out, ”said the striker to the“ sports buzzer ”. He thinks it is “not fair to those who have played there” when people talk about the fact that national coach Hansi Flick needs a center forward and that he is a candidate for it. The selection of the German Football Association (DFB) had won the third game of the World Cup qualification in Iceland with 4: 0 after the 2-0 against Liechtenstein and the 6-0 against Armenia.

The 22-year-old Nmecha, winner of the U21 European Championship title this summer, moved from the top Belgian club RSC Anderlecht to Wolfsburg this season and wants to improve there alongside Dutchman Wout Weghorst. “I didn’t come to VfL to play directly and to be the best right away. If I experience Wout in training, I can learn a lot, that pushes me, ”said the native of Hamburg, who grew up in Manchester and was there under contract with Meister City.


