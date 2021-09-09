Thursday, September 9, 2021
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dmg Blockchain & Hive Blockchain – that's important now!

By Hasan Sheikh
,,, Dmg Blockchain Share (TSXV :), Hive Blockchain Share (NASDAQ :), Codebase Ventures Share (CSE :), Bitcoin Group (DE 🙂 Share, Subscribe to the channel now so you don’t miss any more analyzes!

Yesterday, the cryptocurrencies downright plummeted by 20 to 25%. Of course, the question now arises as to whether the upward movement that has been constant for weeks has now come to an end, or whether it will continue like this?

In today’s video I try to get to the bottom of these questions and also look at 4 blockchain stocks. Overall, however, one could say that due to the sharp upward movement of the past few weeks, a correction should definitely be planned. At least there are signals for this.




Hasan Sheikh
