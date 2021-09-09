Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin rate at $ 100,000 by the end of 2021 or early...
News

Bitcoin rate at $ 100,000 by the end of 2021 or early 2022

By Hasan Sheikh
0
60




Industry experts believe the slump in the crypto market was a “false drop” on Tuesday. They reaffirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) should rise to $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

A new report from Standard Chartered’s cryptocurrency research division predicts that Bitcoin will climb to $ 100,000 “in late 2021 or early 2022”. Ether (ETH) will also increase enormously in the process.

The research team said ether was “structurally” between $ 26,000 and $ 35,000. That is ten times the current rate and for that to happen, Bitcoin would have to rise to 175,000 US dollars.

Nick Spanos, one of the earliest BTC exchange operators and co-founder of Zap Protocol, called the crypto market slump on Tuesday a so-called false drop. “Big finance and the media are saying the rollout in El Salvador was bumpy. I’m in El Salvador right now and it looks spectacular,” he said, adding:




“So we have a president here who, like a top CEO, is breaking new ground and innovating. He believes: He has bought the decline, as everyone should do.”

Spanos believes the Bitcoin price will soar to $ 100,000 by the end of the year, adding that Ether will also soar to $ 10,000 by then.

In this context: Flash crash to $ 42,900 in Bitcoin: El Salvador buys decline

Spanos said, “essentially there is a distress sale as a result of the break-in. That is almost certainly a great move.”

At press time, Bitcoin was roughly $ 46,400. As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin approached $ 53,000 on Tuesday when El Salvador introduced it as legal tender. Then there was a sharp drop to $ 43,000.


Previous articleBad Education: Film with Hugh Jackman wins Emmy
Next articleThriller series with Chris Pratt lands on Amazon
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv