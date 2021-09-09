Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin crash after screwed up B-Day in El Salvador - Podcast
News

Bitcoin crash after screwed up B-Day in El Salvador – Podcast

By Hasan Sheikh
0
60




Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts

We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks.

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly via RSS feed.

It’s also about Gold, Match Group, SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: Pinduoduo), JD.com, Netease, Baidu, ishares Global Infrastructure UCTIS ETF (NYSE: UCTIS ETF (NYSE: UCTIS ETF), Amundi Smart City ETF (NYSE: A2PN7), JMDC , Hisense Home, Phreesia, iRobot.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

“Everything on stocks” is the daily stock market shot from the WELT business editorial team. The business and financial journalists Holger Zschäpitz, Anja Ettel, Philipp Vetter, Daniel Eckert and Nando Sommerfeld take turns discussing the most important news on the markets and the financial topic of the day.




More business podcasts from WELT:

The makers is the WELT career podcast. For the first coffee of the day, business reporter Inga Michler meets people who take off, stagger and get up again, despite all odds. Because career does not always go up steeply. Failure is part of it.

also read

DWO_Podcast_Teaser_DieMacher_Quotenfrauen_Belen Garijo_


Previous articleAugust Wittgenstein: Did he post the first couple photo here?
Next articleJean-Paul Belmondo was the definition of cool
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv