Bitcoin and Ethereum sideways, price increases at Solana

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 214 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 2200 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.35 percent. It is currently trading at $ 46,375.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear currently determines the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 872.55 billion (-0.43%)

24h trading volume: 48,936 million US dollars (-24.11%)

24h High: $ 47,030.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

In a sideways movement, the Ethereum price remained stuck at 1.57 percent. This is reflected in an exchange rate of US $ 3,503.01.

Market Cap: $ 411.42 billion (+ 1.42%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 34,073 million (-20.24%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,573.56

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

With a change of -0.75 percent, the Cardano course redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at $ 2.45.

Market Cap: $ 78.26 billion (-2.25%)

24h trading volume: 6,628 million US dollars (-32%)

24h high: $ 2.54

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether

The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.44 percent. The tether rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.38 billion (+ 0.11%)

24h trading volume: 107,144 million US dollars (-19.38%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin price moved sluggishly by only -0.73 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 412.59.









Market Cap: $ 63.62 billion (-1.88%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,649 million (-37.24%)

24h high: $ 423.52

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Solana

The Solana course increased by an incredible 21.82 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at US $ 209.13.

Market Cap: $ 61.49 billion (+ 20.62%)

24h trading volume: 15,424 million US dollars (-7.43%)

24h high: $ 213.47

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

XRP

Exciting is different: The XRP rate only changed by -1.3 percent. The price is currently at 1.10 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 51.28 billion (-1.24%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 5,796 million (-32.6%)

24h high: $ 1.13

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin

The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -0.93 percent change in course for the Dogecoin course. The price is trading at $ 0.25.

Market Cap: $ 33.39 billion (-1.06%)

24h trading volume: 2.547 million US dollars (-46.64%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot

The polkadot course was on the spot. The course changed by just -0.15 percent. The price of Polkadot is currently 28.05 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 28.71 billion (-1.95%)

24h trading volume: 2.521 million US dollars (-43.48%)

24h high: $ 28.61

24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin

Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the USD coin rate has only changed by 0.59 percent. The current rate is $ 1.01.

Market Cap: $ 28.69 billion (+ 1.29%)

24h trading volume: 3,972 million US dollars (-24.6%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

IOST course : $ 0.08 ( 40.06 %)

: $ 0.08 ( %) Mina Protocol course : $ 4.88 ( 33.14 %)

: $ 4.88 ( %) Near course : $ 11.05 ( 32.61 %)

: $ 11.05 ( %) Algorand course : $ 2.10 ( 30.26 %)

: $ 2.10 ( %) Hedera Hashgraph course: $ 0.34 ( 23.38 %)

Flop 5

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 09, 2021 at 07:01 am.