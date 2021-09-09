Ben Affleck: When he was with J.Lo, he fell in love with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere for the film “Daredevil” on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles. At this point he was already in love with Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set for love comback. What only few remember 17 years after the actor and singer separated: Affleck fell in love with his future wife during the relationship. But one after the other.

It is written at the end of 2001. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is still married to Chris Judd, shoot the crook comedy “Gigli” together. It sparks. “I had the feeling: ‘Okay, that’s it”, J.Lo will later recall the encounter in an interview with “People”. As Affleck made clear in an interview with “Variety” in 2003, both are close friends at first – until Lopez tells him that she is going to separate from her husband and that, as the actor says, “doors have been opened”.

A Ben Affleck, two Jennifers and a lot of emotional chaos



After the first scenes for “Gigli”, Ben Affleck was in front of the camera from spring to summer 2002 for the film “Daredevil”. His partner is also a Jennifer, but with the last name Garner. He already knows her from the set of the war strip “Pearl Harbor”. The second collaboration should change their lives forever. “We met during ‘Pearl Harbor’ […], but we fell in love during ‘Daredevil’ “, Affleck said in an interview with” Playboy “in 2013. It is not known how serious Ben and Jennifer Lopez were at the time of the” Daredevil “filming. However, one can assume that they’d already been romantically involved.

Secret love, at least when it comes to Ben Affleck: At the premiere, he poses arm in arm with his future wife Jennifer Garner. © Getty Images







Garner is also not single at this point, but is married to Scott Foley – and will remain so for the time being. In July 2002 Lopez and Judd’s marriage became public. When the relationship with Affleck becomes known, a hype breaks out. Paparazzi accompany them every step of the way, photos plaster the front pages of magazines and newspapers. “Bennifer” is THE dream couple in Hollywood.

Ménage á quarte: Scott Foley is also on the red carpet. A year later, the two announced their separation. © Getty Images

In mid-November 2002, “Jenny from the Block” announced in an interview with Diane Sawyer that the Oscar winner had asked for her hand. The wedding planned for September 2003 is canceled shortly beforehand. In an official statement, the couple justified this with the intrusion of the media into their private life. There will be no new date.

Separation from Lopez, marriage to Garner – and now a reconciliation with J.Lo?



In January 2004, J.Lo announced through a spokesman that he had broken off the engagement. Now the way is clear for the now divorced Jennifer Garner. In October, she and Ben Affleck show themselves together as a couple in public for the first time at a baseball game. The engagement was announced in April 2005, and the marriage ceremony took place two months later. One day after their tenth wedding anniversary, on June 30, 2015, the parents of three children announced their separation. Ben Affleck then starts new relationships with Lindsay Shookus, 40, Shauna Sexton and Ana de Armas, 33. None should hold.

In February 2021 – so insiders say – Jennifer Lopez will come back into the game. Allegedly, Ben Affleck writes her love letters, even though the 51-year-old is still officially with sports star Alex Rodriguez. When this relationship also ended, Ben Affleck was spotted on the way to Lopez’s house in Los Angeles in April. In mid-May, the first joint photos from an alleged date weekend in Montana appeared. Will “Bennifer 2.0” come soon? Wait.

