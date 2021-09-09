Before and after picture on Instagram: Jason Momoa presents his new Aquaman suit – entertainment

Jason Momoa had a surprise box office hit in 2018 with “Aquaman”. Photo: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





Well-known hero in a new guise: Jason Momoa has proudly unveiled his new suit with which he will ensure law and order in “Aquaman 2”.

With box office profits of over a billion dollars worldwide, the superhero flick “Aquaman”, released in 2018, is one of the most successful films in cinema history. However, part two of the DC adaptation will not rest on the laurels of its predecessor. It starts with the look of the superhero, as main actor Jason Momoa (42) proves on Instagram.









“Second round. New suit. More action”

In a direct comparison with part one, the star presents his new suit, with which he wants to bring about justice again. “Second round. New suit. More action,” promises Momoa in the heroic before-and-after comparison. Instead of the gold-green suit, which was still heavily based on the comic book, Arthur Curry, alias Aquaman, will appear in the second part in navy blue with chrome applications – so perfectly fitting for the king of the oceans.

In contrast to the presentation of the title hero, there will be a reunion with numerous stars from part one in the cast of “Aquaman 2”. Again among them are Amber Heard (35), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (35), Patrick Wilson (48) and Dolph Lundgren (63).

The sequel is slated to hit cinemas in December 2022.





