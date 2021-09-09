Bad Education: Film with Hugh Jackman wins Emmy

“Bad Education,” starring Hugh Jackman, won an Emmy for Best TV Movie.

The HBO film “Bad Education”, starring Hugh Jackman (51, “X-Man”), won this year’s Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 20) in the category “Best TV Movie”. That was, among other things, about the official Twitter account of the Television Academy proclaimed.

Acceptance speech from the producer



According to “The Hollywood Reporter” by producer Eddie Vaisman, there was an acceptance speech, which was recorded in advance. A big thank you also went to the main cast: “It would have been nothing without the amazing performance of Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano and the rest of our phenomenal cast.” Vaisman also thanked the writers, producers and crew members.









“Bad Education” prevailed against the productions “American Son”, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”.

Hugh Jackman congratulates the team



Hugh Jackman didn’t miss it either and congratulated him on twitter the entire team for the award. For his performance in “Bad Education”, the native Australian is nominated in the category “Best Actor in a Miniseries or a TV Movie”. Whether he can take the coveted trophy home with him will not be decided until the actual show on Monday (21 September) next night.

Due to the corona pandemic, some announcements of this year’s Emmy awards are spread over several days. To protect employees and winners, the main show will be held completely virtually on Monday night. Jimmy Kimmel (52) will lead the evening.

