August Wittgenstein: Did he post the first couple photo here?

Did the coveted aristocratic darling August Wittgenstein share the first couple photo with his partner on Instagram? Several comments point this out.

Hach, August Wittgenstein, 40, has certainly made a few hearts beat faster. But his own is only meant for a lady. Now August – whose full name is August-Frederik Prinz zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg – shares a photo that raises the question: Is this the first couple picture with his partner whose name he will not reveal to “Bunte” in December 2020 wanted to?

August Wittgenstein: First couple photo on Instagram?



He holds her lovingly in his arms, she hugs him gently, both smile discreetly at the camera. It could be a beautiful couple photo that August Wittgenstein shared on his Instagram account on September 7, 2021. Suspicious: The German-Swedish actor does not write any words, but shares an emoji, but he laughs mischievously and has red hearts on his face. An indication that the “Ku’damm 63” star is holding his girlfriend in his arms? Anyway, the comments below the picture suggest it.

Marie Nasemann and Co. are happy for the prince



Marie Nasemann, 32, also comments with three emojis, including little heart eyes. Princess and model Cleo zu Öttingen-Spielberg, 33, and August’s colleague Alice Dwyer, 33, share the same answer. Annika Ernst, 39, also an actress, thinks that the prince and his “heart” lady would look “very similar” . Other users write “very nice couple” or are sad that August is “taken”. The 40-year-old leaves it open whether the photo is really about his beloved.

August Wittgenstein is one of the shooting stars of the German drama scene



August Wittgenstein is not only a real prince, but is also one of the most successful actors in Germany. The Berliner by choice is the son of Ludwig Ferdinand Prince zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, 79, and Yvonne Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, a Swedish countess, 70. He also has three siblings.

August 2016 celebrated his big breakthrough with the role of Wolfgang von Boost in the award-winning multi-part series “Ku’damm 56”. There the nobleman embodied a homosexual public prosecutor – and promptly received a nomination for the renowned Grimme Prize. But before that, August had already worked in well-known productions such as “Illuminati” with Tom Hanks, 65, or the Netflix series “The Crown”.

