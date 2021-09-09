Assault allegations do not end up in court

September 02, 2021 – 12:20 pm clock

Britney Spears escapes assault charges

Did singer Britney Spears, 39, hit her housekeeper? This was the claim made by the servant. Now the responsible district attorney shared an update after the allegation. The pop princess will not have to answer in court.

For these reasons, the “Toxic” singer will not appear in court

On Wednesday, September 9th, 2021, the “Ventura County District Attorney’s Office” announced that Britney was not responsible for the allegations. A lack of evidence and “a lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the cell phone” are the reasons for this decision.

The former teen star’s long-time housekeeper had previously claimed that Britney had done her physical violence. During a heated debate in August, the employee said, the musician knocked a cell phone out of her hand.







Britney’s attorney: “case should have been closed immediately”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in an email to the Daily Mail after the accusation emerged: “This is sensational food for the gossip papers.” There was no beating and obviously no injuries of any kind. “Anyone can make an accusation. The case should have been closed immediately,” said the legal expert at the time.

