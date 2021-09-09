Thursday, September 9, 2021
Anne Hathaway: Rare declaration of love to Adam Shulman

By Arjun Sethi
Anne Hathaway
Rare declaration of love to Adam Shulman

Adam Shulman + Anne Hathaway

Adam Shulman + Anne Hathaway

© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has been married to Adam Shulman for over four years. So far, however, she has held back with expressions of love

On September 29, 2012, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman tied the knot in Big Sur, California. Since then, the actress’s life has changed completely – for the better.

Anne Hathaway’s tender words

“I think the usual narrative is: We as women don’t need anyone,” Anne tells “Elle”. An assumption that the 34-year-old cannot confirm for herself, as she affectionately admits: “But I need my husband.” The Oscar winner also provides the reason for this: Since Adam has been by her side, her life has become a different, better one. “He made me feel comfortable in this world. His unique and special love has changed me,” enthuses Anne.




Head over heels in love with Adam Shulman

After the Hollywood star split from Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri in mid-2008, who had to go to jail for financial fraud and money laundering, Anne actually wanted to enjoy her single life. But it turned out differently than expected: She met Adam. “I love him very much, but he totally ruined my plan. I actually wanted to be a little alone – but then I fell head over heels in love with him,” she admitted in an interview.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
