Anne Hathaway – information and films

biography

The role of young Mia in “Suddenly Princess!“, who rose from cinderella to aristocratic young lady, made her known to a broad cinema audience almost overnight in 2001: Anne Hathaway. Although the comedy was too corny and cheesy, the charming leading actress was convincing. Garry Marshall praised his protagonist at the time, she is a combination of Julia Roberts, Audrey Hepburn and Judy Garland. Pretty Anne has yet to prove it, but she is by no means a newcomer to show biz.

The daughter of a judge and stage actress and singer Kate McCauley grew up in Newark / New Jersey and attended Millburn High School there. She then studied acting at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey and the renowned Barrow Group in New York City. Hathaway became the first teenager to be admitted to the group’s acting classes. She also studied in the music theater courses of the Collaborative Arts Project, CAP 21, which is part of New York University. While in high school, Hathaway was nominated for Best Actress High School Performance in New Jersey State for the Rising Star Award, sponsored by the Paper Mill Playhouse.

Additionally, Anne Hathaway is a gifted dancer who studied at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. And she is the first soprano and has appeared in two concerts at Carnegie Hall as a member of the All-Eastern US High School Choir of Honor. She won the prestigious 57th Clarence Derwent Award, which is presented annually, for her “Encore!” Theater productions. She finally started her TV career in 1999 as Meghan Green in the series “Six under one roof” before her breakthrough as “Princess”. Also in 2001 was “The Other Side of Heaven” directed by Mitch Davis. Even before “Suddenly a princess!” Completed, the drama was withheld until after the release of their hit films to capitalize on their stardom. The following year she was part of the cast of the wonderful drama “Nicholas Nickleby“with Jamie Foxx, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, and Alan Cumming.









After a short creative break, Anne Hathaway starred in the 2002 comedy “Ella – Darn and magical“Based on Gail Carson Levine’s acclaimed novel. Of course, she embodied in Garry Marshall’s sequel”Suddenly Princess 2“Again the noble girl from Genovia. This comedy was not convincing either, in contrast to its leading actress. She was finally seen in a crime film for the first time in the genre work” Havoc “(2004), and in 2005 she played in Ang Lee’s celebrated gay western”Brokeback Mountain“, In 2006 she fought in”The devil Wears Prada“around with the fashion world, and in”Beloved Jane“embodied Hathaway like young Jane Austen. For her role as Fantine in the not particularly successful Victor Hugo musical adaptation”Les Misérables“Hathaway finally received the 2013 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Other films with Anne Hathaway: “Get Smart“,”Bride Wars – Best Enemies“,” Passengers “,” Rachel’s Wedding “(all 2008),”Valentine’s day“,”Alice in Wonderland“,”Love and other drugs – side effects included“(all 2010),”Two on one day“(2011),”The Dark Knight Rises“(2012),”Don Jon“(2013),”Interstellar“(2014),”You never stop learning“(2015).