Anne Hathaway: 15 Facts About the Actress

15 things you need to know about Anne Hathaway

by Bernd Teichmann



She is a successful actress, Oscar winner and, recently, a mother. Anne Hathaway is now coming to German cinemas with “Song One”. 15 facts about the Hollywood star.

• In her new film, the small independent production “Song One”, she plays Franny, whose brother fell into a coma after an accident. Hoping to bring him back to life, he goes in search of his favorite musician.

• She is a native and staunch New Yorkerwas born on November 12, 1982 in Brooklyn. Her mother, Kate, was an actress and her father was a lawyer. When Anne was six years old, the family moved to Millburn, New Jersey.

• In 1997 she stood in front of the camera for the first time – for a TV commercial for the real estate company Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

• She became famous in 2001 with the fairytale comedy “Suddenly Princess”. She was chosen from hundreds of candidates for accidentally falling off her chair while auditioning.

• For her role as writer Jane Austen in “Beloved Jane” (2007) she learned to play the piano herself.

• She dated Italian real estate businessman Raffaello Follieri from 2004 to 2008 and separated from him when he was arrested for fraud and money laundering. In October he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

• In January 2008, the cosmetics group Lancome named it its new face.









• In 2013 she won the award for her performance as Fantine in the musical adaptation of “Les Misérables” Oscaras best supporting actress. Her mother played the same role on the musical’s first US tour in the early 1990s.

• Since November 2008 she has been in a relationship with actor, producer and jewelry designer Adam Shulman. The two married on September 29, 2012, and their child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, was born on March 24, 2016.

• Anne is an excellent singer, which she had already proven in numerous stage productions before “Les Misérables”. In 2011 she surprised her friend Meryl Streep with a touching serenade at the 34th Kennedy Center Honors.

• In the same year, she also impressed on Conan O’Brien’s talk show with her comedic talent as a tangible rapper.

• And in 2013 she satirized her colleague Claire Danes in “Homeland” on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

•This is what she says:

“I’m certainly not the best actress in the world, but I love my craft and give it my all, no matter what the cost. I feel like an idiot when I say ‘my craft’, but that’s how I feel.”

•This is what others say:

“Anne has often been described as too perfect or unappealing. Why? For me she is a model student because she comes to the shoot well prepared. She does her homework, she wants to do it well. I think it’s bad that she had to endure such hostility, but I think she’s over it. ” (Nancy Myers, director of “You Never Stop Learning”)

• Anne Hathaway for beginners:



“Suddenly Princess!” (2001)

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

“Rachel’s Wedding” (2008)

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

“Les Misérables” (2012)

“Interstellar” (2014)