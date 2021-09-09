Anna Kendrick stars in the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway”

Anna Kendrick in Just a Little Favor © 2018 Lionsgate

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

It is a real fairytale story: vom YouTube-Star to film director who works with world famous stars. This is the story of the Brazilian musician Joe Pennawho is about his YouTube-Channel MysteryGuitarMan gained international fame. After shooting a few TV spots and a short film, he made his feature film debut Arctic, a survival drama with a one-man show by Mads Mikkelsen, premieres in Cannes this year and will hit theaters next year. Meanwhile, Penna is already preparing his next film. After the icy desert of the Arctic, he is drawn into the vastness of space, where he will also take up a highly topical topic with the film.









In the sci-fi thriller Stowaway The crew of a spaceship discovers a stowaway on board on the way to Mars. When resources run out, the crew members decide to shoot him into space. Only the ship’s doctor, played by Anna Kendrick, turns against the crew.

Anna Kendrick’s involvement makes me even more interested in the film. Since her Oscar-nominated performance in Up in the air I’m a huge fan of the actress. I’m even one of the five people who did last year Table 19 seen with her in the cinema. Kendrick is best known for her comedic roles in films such as Pitch perfect or Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. She drew other pages in Paul Feig’s thriller Just a little favor at Blake Lively’s side. The film is currently running in our cinemas. With Stowaway she ventures into the science fiction genre for the first time.