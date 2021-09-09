Thursday, September 9, 2021
Angelina Jolie separates from a Churchill painting – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
Winston Churchill, world-famous politician and Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature, succeeded posthumously as an artist – thanks to Angelina Jolie.

If you have already achieved world fame in one area, it is usually not easy to gain a similar amount of respect in another. Winston Churchill could not complain in this regard: after he had secured his place as one of the most important political figures of the 20th century as British Prime Minister in the fight against Hitler Germany, he was also awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1953.

During his lifetime, however, he received little applause for one of his passions: Churchill was never able to build on his other successes as a painter. In 1921 he managed to sell four landscape paintings in Paris for £ 30 each under the pseudonym Charles Morin. But the critics were not delighted with his Impressionist works.




So it would have been a very special satisfaction for Sir Winston had he known that one day a Churchill painting would be auctioned for 9.6 million euros at Christie’s. That has now happened. Originally a personal gift to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, a cityscape of Marrakech from 1943, finally found in Angelina Jolie’s collection. The actress has now separated from her Churchill and at the same time brought him a record price.

At least posthumously, it has paid off for the painter Churchill to have followed the verdict of the Nobel Prize winner Churchill: “Success is the ability to put up with failures without sacrificing enthusiasm.”

