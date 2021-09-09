Thursday, September 9, 2021
Angelina Jolie: Instagram debut with letter from Afghan girl – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
From red / dpa

Angelina Jolie is now also on Instagram. Photo: dpa / Richard Shotwell

Angelina Jolie is now also on Instagram.

Photo: dpa / Richard Shotwell

The US actress Angelina Jolie has joined the social media platform Instagram. Your first posting is a letter from an Afghan girl.

From red / dpa

08/24/2021 – 9:30 am




Los Angeles – Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) joined Instagram last Friday and posted a handwritten letter from an Afghan girl about her fear of the Taliban as the first entry. She received this letter from a teenager in Afghanistan, the actress wrote on Friday on the Internet platform. The people there could no longer express themselves freely in social networks. She wants to help share the stories and voices of people fighting for their human rights on Instagram.

Twenty years ago, before the 9/11 attacks, she met people fleeing the Taliban regime on the border with Afghanistan, wrote the Oscar winner. It is horrific to see so many refugees again. Jolie sharply criticized that Afghan refugees would be treated “like a burden”.

You were among the most capable people in the world, explained the mother of six. She met many women and girls who wanted an education and fought for it.

Jolie urged her followers to support her in helping these people. The longtime ambassador of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) added a link to the organization in her post.


