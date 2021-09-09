An unretouched Kardashian: Khloé wants to ban photos from the Internet

Oops! But that doesn’t really fit the Kardashian clan, which specializes in unrealistic and retouched glossy photos. A picture is circulating on the Internet that shows Khloé Kardashian completely unprocessed. Yet. Because the family is taking legal action against it.

Let’s be honest: We also like to look at the photos of the Kardashian family on social networks every now and then. The pictures always suggest the perfect curves, flawless taint and a carefree look at all times. In other words: They just show everything that filters, Photoshop and other tools for image processing have to offer.

Now, however, a photo has appeared on the Internet that simply seems to show Khloé Kardashian, a member of the family clan, as God actually created it. The 36-year-old is a sister of the famous Kim and, like many of her relatives, became known not least for the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. At the same time, she earns her bread with fashion, cosmetics and fitness products.

“I’m so sick of it”

The photo now circulating online shows Khloé Kardashian in a leopard bikini in front of the pool. She is apparently without make-up, has her hair tied in a braid and was photographed spontaneously without taking a special pose for the picture. Your skin is slightly wrinkled and not – as usual – ironed smooth with soft focus. In other words: she just looks like women in reality. Nice and natural.









Nevertheless, or perhaps because of it, the recording went viral. It has already been distributed umpteen times on the Internet – even though those involved may face serious consequences. For example, a Twitter user wrote about the picture: “I’ve heard that you can lose your Twitter account if you post this. But I’m so sick of how much power this family has. The ideals of beauty are so unrealistic. True beauty comes from within, not from plastic surgery. “

Lawyers represent grandmother

What the user is alluding to is that the Kardashian clan is now actually taking legal action against the distribution of the photo. Among other things, “The Sun” quotes from a legal letter: “Copies of a photo taken by our client and showing her family member Khloé Kardashian in private surroundings (in a bikini with a leopard print) were illegally published online without permission.” The family therefore demands that the picture be removed from all sides.

According to The Sun, the lawyers represent Mary Jo Shannon. She is the grandmother of Khloé Kardashian. And she is said to have originally taken the snapshot.

But how did the photo get on the internet? Apparently through the Kardashian environment itself. It is said that a communication glitch in Khloé Kardashian’s team was to blame, whereupon an assistant “accidentally” published the picture.

Khloé Kardashian is said to have been anything but enthusiastic about it. “She freaked out while the photo began to circulate everywhere within a few minutes,” “The Sun” quotes an informant who was not named. It could therefore be really uncomfortable for the employee who approved the photo. According to the “Daily Mail”, he must expect to be fired.