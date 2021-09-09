Amanda Seyfried: New house in sight

Amanda Seyfried visited a house in the Hollywood Hills with her mother and looked very pleased with what she saw

Together with her mother Ann, Amanda Seyfried visited a house in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 26th) and was obviously very impressed with the property: After viewing the house, the 28-year-old stepped on the with a satisfied smile Face back on the road. No wonder: the blue-painted wooden house is reminiscent of a maritime holiday home, which is often found on “Cape Cod” – the luxurious holiday peninsula northeast of New York.

It is also relatively high up in the Hollywood hills – an impressive view of Hollywood should be included in the purchase price. Another plus point is the garden, which is densely lined with bushes and trees and thus offers protection from prying eyes.

It is not known whether the blonde actress liked the property so much that she immediately placed an offer for it – nor is the price that is being charged for it.

Seyfried already has several properties: According to “dailymail.co.uk” she owns a three-room colonial-style house at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, which she bought in 2011 for 1.87 million US dollars (approx. 1.4 million euros) bought. It has a large garden with a pool and is not far from “Runyon Canyon Park”, where the actress often goes for walks with her dog Finn.

Adiós, Mallorca! Guido Maria Kretschmer sells his property



146 images







Since 2010 she has also owned a 140 square meter luxury apartment in Greenwich Village, New York, which she acquired for a similar sum.

Justin Long, the actress’s boyfriend, was not there for the viewing. It is therefore unlikely that Seyfried plans to buy this or any other house as a love nest for him and himself. Or it could be that Amanda and her mother Ann, an occupational therapist, just happened upon the house. They visited the property with numerous other interested parties during a so-called “open house”.

The house that Amanda Seyfried looked at with other interested parties during a public inspection is reminiscent of a holiday home. © Action Press

Seyfried, who last appeared in the cinema with “Lovelace” and “Les Misérables”, recently said in an interview that she could imagine giving up her job and becoming a housewife if love required it. Even moving to the country, she would then consider: “I would follow my dream man everywhere,” she said, according to a report by “contactmusic.com”. The only condition she would make: your dog Finn would have to come with you in any case. But she is not sad if she never has to make such a serious decision, she said. “I love my life the way it is now.”

In an interview with the British edition of Grazia magazine, she also said that she could very well imagine having children one day: “Having a family with someone you love is great. I don’t feel right now willing to do so, but I would very much like to see that in the future. “

dlö