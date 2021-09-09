Amanda Seyfried: Movies, Series and Biography

Modeled as a young girl Amanda Michelle Seyfried and took singing lessons as a teenager. At the age of 15 she took on her first major acting role in the soap opera “As the World Turns” (2000-2001). This was followed by a role in “All My Children” (2002 to 2003) before she worked alongside Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan in the hit comedy “Mean girls“(2003) played along.

Seyfried was first known to many series viewers as Lilly Kane, the murdered best friend of Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), whom she portrayed in flashbacks during the first season of the series 2004-2005.

Amanda Seyfried was cast for guest appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and House. In 2006 she got a leading role as Sarah Henrickson in the HBO series Big Love, which she held until 2011.









In addition to her work for television, Seyfried was also able to establish herself as a film actress. In 2008 she appeared alongside Meryl Streep in the love comedy “Mamma Mia!“, Where she also demonstrated her talent as a singer. For the drama “Les Misérables“(2012) she also contributed to the soundtrack.

Amanda Seyfried is in a relationship with actor Justin Long. In autumn 2015, the two separated after two years of relationship.