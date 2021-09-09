Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsAfter separation: Ben Affleck is happy about a new project
News

After separation: Ben Affleck is happy about a new project

By Sonia Gupta
0
55




Ben Affleck (48) looks ahead! The actor seemed to have been happily assigned for almost a year – to Hollywood star Ana de Armas (32). But after they moved into their first joint home, the separation suddenly followed in January. What exactly led to the end of love can only be speculated so far. But apparently sinks Ben not in lovesickness – and prefers to put his energy into work.

Like a source People reveals that the movie hero is happy to be back in front of the camera after the private events. For the drama “The Tender Bar” he works with none other than George Clooney (59). “Ben is thrilled to be in Boston. He and George are happy to be together again and to work “explains the insider. The actors also played together in the award-winning film “Argo” nine years ago.

In addition to new projects, the single also lifts his mood in other ways: at the end of January paparazzi were able to make it loud Daily Mail watch as he ordered his favorite iced coffee. And at home the next mood lifter was waiting: Six parcels were delivered to the American. What beautiful things did he indulge in?




Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, July 2020
Ben Affleck and George Clooney, 2013
Actor Ben Affleck


Previous articleKaty Perry and Lorde can look forward to an honor from Variety
Next articleSolana Wins Ripple – SOL Target $ 258 From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv