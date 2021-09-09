After a trial triumph: Amber Heard spotted completely relaxed

Amber Heard (34) finally seems to be able to switch off a little after the exhausting past months. Since July, the actress has been a witness in the defamation trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp (57). Because the curse of the Caribbean star sued a British publisher who had called him a “woman’s thug”. The judge ruled in favor of the media group and dismissed the Hollywood star’s lawsuit. Just a day after the verdict was announced Amber now photographed while hiking.

Paparazzi caught the blonde in California taking advantage of the sunny weather to walk her dog. The pictures show the “Aquaman” actress walking through the green with her four-legged friend in a casual sports outfit. But she and her fur nose were not alone. A friend of the native Texan accompanied the duo. After the little excursion into nature, the snapshot hunters also took photos of the two women when they bought a smoothie and then strolled down a street with the refreshing drink. It almost seems like it Amber would have left the strenuous procedure completely behind.

And how are you Johnny after his litigation bankruptcy? Experts speculate that his Hollywood career should now be over for good. “Now he will be the woman beater forever. It will be written on his tombstone”Media lawyer told Mark Stephens The Sun.









Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles, 2015

Amber Heard in November 2020

Johnny Depp in London in July 2020

