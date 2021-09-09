19 years of “Harry Potter”: Reunion of Tom Felton and Emma Watson? – Cologne

Tom Felton plans Harry Potter anniversary – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson united









It’s been 19 years since the eleven-year-old Harry Potter received a visit from the gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid on his birthday and then immersed himself in the magical world at Hogwarts. On November 14th 2001 the first part “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” celebrated its cinema premiere in the USA – since then a total of eight extremely successful and always worth seeing films have been made. In 2011 the brilliant finale of the film series was released – the 8th part is also the end of the Harry Potter world, to the chagrin of many fans. The actors in the films have also grown up and are working on other projects – but an actor still wants to celebrate his birthday. When Draco Malfoy became famous, British actor Tom Felton is now planning a digital party. “November 14th is the 19th anniversary, so I’m planning some kind of digital celebration,” he told the outlet. “I’m trying to bring all of the oldies back together to really celebrate the achievement.”

These “Harry Potter” stars are on board – Tom Felton plans a project with Daniel Radcliffe!

The 33-year-old actor played the role of Draco Malfoy in all eight films in the fantasy series and still has a special bond with each of his longtime colleagues, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. After 10 years of working together on set they all became one big family, Tom mentioned in an interview. “I recently got the Weasley twins [James und Oliver Phelps] met, “he said. The actor has reunited with many of his former co-stars over the years, but hasn’t teamed up with them on the big screen since the last Harry Potter premiere in 2011. Though They may have played rivals in their Hogwarts days, Felton and Daniel Radcliffe are eager to team up on a new project soon. Whoever probably won’t be at the planned party is writer JK Rowling – she had inappropriately commented negative headlines catapulted, causing some of the “Harry Potter” stars to turn away from her. There will definitely be enough guests with the large cast – we would also be there if our favorite wizards would wave their wands for an anniversary.



