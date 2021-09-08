Wednesday, September 8, 2021
You can now rent Jennifer Lawrence’s luxury NYC apartment

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Lawrence recently married Cooke Maroney. And although the couple got married in Rhode Island, near New York, their main residence is in Los Angeles. As one of Hollywood’s top actresses, that makes sense too, but there’s one more thing JLaw needs to sort out in New York. The sale of her luxury penthouse on the elegant Upper East Side.

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

But that doesn’t seem to be going quite according to plan, because if you look at the price development of the apartment, you can see that the price was reduced from $ 15.4 million in November to “only” $ 12 million. A real bargain …

Lawrence himself moved into the 378-square-meter apartment in 2016. At the time, it was still $ 15.6 million. The Oscar winner will have to accept a loss of millions in the sale.

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

In addition to the tasteful interior, the apartment also comes with a two-story outdoor terrace with everything you could want: outdoor kitchen, fireplace, a built-in table tennis table and of course the view of the city and the Hudson River. There is also a private pool, a fitness studio, a sauna, a demonstration room and a warehouse in the house.

Well, who is looking for a new place to stay?




jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

jennifer lawrence apartment new york

(c) Compass Realty

