With this throwback picture, she delights her fans

December 16, 2020 – 9:36 am clock

Katy with black hair? The fans get nostalgic

Time travel with Katy Perry. On Instagram, the new mother of little Daisy Dove suddenly shows her followers again in the look with which she became world-famous during her song “I kissed a girl”: as a black-haired pin-up girl. Your fans celebrate the spontaneous change of type back to the “old” Katy.

“The black hair gave her the strength and authenticity that defines Katy Perry”

Katy Perry probably already had all the hair colors and lengths in the world. But when it comes to her followers, the black-haired Katy of yore seems to be the big favorite, because the enthusiastic comments on the Betty Page look are piling up under her Instagram photos. One fan sums it up like this: “I’ve always loved Katy, but the black hair gave her the strength and authenticity that defines Katy Perry”.







In the video: Baby pounds? Katy Perry takes it with humor

However, Katy’s current foray into the good old days will almost certainly be a wig, even if she postponed star hairdresser Rick Henry. He was also responsible for her ponytail look as a juror on “American Idol”, which reminded many fans of Ariana Grande. And with this hairstyle, synthetic hair was clearly involved. A lot of it.