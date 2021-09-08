Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Will Smith’s successor in the “Prince of Bel Air” reboot has been found

By Sonia Gupta
September 01, 2021 – 10:06 am clock

Jabari Banks

Hollywood star Will Smith (52, “The pursuit of happiness”) has cast his star role in the cult sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996) for the upcoming new edition on the streaming service Peacock. The newcomer Jabari Banks, who, like Smith, hails from West Philadelphia, will take on his role in the highly anticipated series reboot.

The award-winning actor revealed on Tuesday in a YouTube video that showed how Smith surprised his successor with this news. The coveted role will be Banks’ first TV role, Deadline reports.




New edition planned as a drama

The new edition of the 1990s sitcom is being developed by the production company Westbrook Studios by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (49). So far, two seasons have been ordered from the streaming service. The reboot is to be turned into a drama and tell of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of western Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. Whether Will Smith himself will play in the drama version of “The Prince of Bel-Air” has not yet been confirmed or denied.

spot on news


