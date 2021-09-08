When shooting “Friends”: Cole Sprouse was into Jennifer Aniston

Nowadays, most people from the Riverdale series are familiar with Cole Sprouse. However, if you dig a little longer into the acting past of the 28-year-old, you will find what you are looking for in an even more famous series with real cult status. As a little boy, he played the son of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer, 54) in the sitcom Friends. The fact that filming was anything but easy for the actor can only partly be explained by his age at the time: Cole had a crush on Jennifer Aniston, 51.

“Yes, I was in love with her. That made it damn hard to work in front of her eyes, I have to admit that. I was a kid, I stammered a lot and forgot my lines.”, opened Cole (28) in The Drew Berrymore Show. While he can keep his composure much better today, it used to be quite difficult for him. The crew also teased him. “You noticed it and I forgot everything and stared at you, but at that time the whole world was crazy about you anyway,” continued Cole away.

He finally got a little nostalgic when it came to the series “Hotel Zack & Cody”, in which his twin brother Dylan (28) also participated. “I get asked all the time if we’re going to do a new edition”he explained. However, this is a tricky business because it could drive out the original fan base. Accordingly, clearly suffocated Cole all hopes in the bud: “No, there won’t be.”









Cole Sprouse and David Schwimmer in the series “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in “Friends”

Cole Sprouse in February 2020

