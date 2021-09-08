What If …?: What if … Zombies ?!

Marvel zombies! That is the motto of the new episode of the What If …? The concept that was once devised for the comics by Mark Millar and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is now making its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Marvel Dead?“No, the undead in the comic universe from the House of Ideas actually listen to the much simpler name”Marvel zombies“And were initially in an arc by Mark Millars”Ultimate Fantastic Four“Before The Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman wrote the first of numerous mini-series at the end of 2005 and realized it with the artist Sean Phillips.

The concept is simple: a zombie plague breaks out in an alternative universe and the superheroes want to intervene as always, but ironically they themselves contribute to the spread of the plague and thus slowly but surely wipe out the earth. The twist compared to other zombie tales is that the undead retain many of their skills and traits. In the comics, they are even able to speak. In the What if …? Episode What If … Zombies? they are rather limited in terms of communication, but you can also save the fees for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, which unfortunately are not available anyway.









Last Banner on Earth?

Here in the fifth episode of the MCU cartoon, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) falls down after meeting Thanos in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, but is not received by Wong or Strange. Rather, he finds an empty earth, which is “I am Legend” or “Last Man on Earth” remind. As usual, the Black Order is not long in coming. “rescue“Is approaching too, only Iron Man and Wong are in a bite mood. After all, Doctor Strange’s magic cloak remains a helper in need and saves Dr. Banner. In the beginning, the creators attach great importance to the humor factor through the performance of Rufallo clumsy and to make clumsy. Somehow that’s a trend towards the beginning of the episode before getting down to business. Real salvation comes from Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and her flying insects, as well as Spider-Man (this time Hudson Thames instead of Tom Holland).

Blame it on Hank Pym!

What happened? Pym happened! Even in the comics, Hank Pym is often blamed for the buck. He created Ultron there, defeated his wife Janet aka Wasp, more second identities than almost any other hero and is otherwise not considered to be particularly mentally stable. At “What If …?“He will now after his”Avengers“Killer role used again as a bogeyman. Because it is his attempts to save Janet van Dyne in the quantum realm that lead to the epidemic spreading and also reaching the Avengers – and thus almost all of North America within a short time. Hope aka Wasp can instinctively save himself by shrinking, but things are looking bad for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). I can already see at this point that I will like the episode very much, because there are a few factors that I like very much come together.

