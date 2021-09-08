Top Gun: Hollywood blockbuster with Tom Cruise postponed again – folks

Now the fans of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell need to be even more patient.

The sequel to the cult Hollywood film “Top Gun” is now even later in cinemas!

Actually, the blockbuser “Top Gun: Maverick” with screen star Tom Cruise (58) should come to the cinemas on July 12, 2019 (!) – and conquer the hearts of fans and make the box office ring.

However, due to production work, the film start was postponed – to June 26, 2020. Because of the corona pandemic, it was then again: no chance. The film should now start on December 23, which also failed. Then it was said: Now it will definitely work on July 2, 2021 – that would have been in three months.









But that was obviously not enough. Because now the Paramount studio announces: another postponement. Now the US theatrical release is dated November 2021. In plain language: the film launch has now been postponed by two years and four months.

Continuation possible …

In the action film, Cruise plays the role of the former fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who now works as a flight instructor. An earlier video clip gave a foretaste of death defying maneuvers over deserts and snow-covered mountain ranges.

The “Mission: Impossible” series with Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt is also affected. The theatrical release of the seventh part was postponed from this November to May 2022. Number eight is not due to start until July 2023.