This is what little Julian looks like 20 years later

In 1999 “Big Daddy” was released in cinemas with Adam Sandler. The twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse also make a big appearance in it. The brothers share the role of little Julian. They have changed a lot now.

Comedian Adam Sandler plays Sonny in the movie “Big Daddy”. The young man lives on the accident sum from an insurance company. Suddenly, five-year-old Julian is standing at his door – the alleged son of his roommate Kevin. Since Kevin is on a business trip, Sonny becomes “Big Daddy”. A stroke of luck for Julian, because now he can do what he wants.

The film was released in 1999. The portrayal of little Julian McGrath was the first film role for the twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse. The two were six years old at the time and took turns standing in front of the camera as Julian. This was followed by appearances in films such as “The Astronaut’s Wife” on the side of Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron as well as in series such as “The Wild Seventies”.









Breakthrough with the Disney series “Hotel Zack & Cody”

Cole Sprouse was also seen from 2000 to 2002 in seven episodes of the series “Friends” alongside David Schwimmer as Ross Geller’s son Ben. The twins had their breakthrough in 2005 with the Disney series “Hotel Zack & Cody”, in which Dylan and Cole play the twins who live in a hotel with their single mother. In 2011 the film “Zack & Cody” was released – after that it became quiet about the twins. They didn’t get back to us until six years later.

This is what Dylan and Cole Sprouse look like today. (Source: Zuma Press / imago images)

Dylan starred in the 2017 movie “Dismissed”. Last year was “After Truth” in the romance. Most recently he was in front of the camera for “Tyger Tyger”.

Cole starred in the Netflix series “Riverdale,” in which he has since appeared as Jughead Jones. The series celebrates worldwide success and is now in its fourth season. For his role, Cole Sprouse has already received several awards, including the Teen Choice Award. Today the twins are 28 years old.

Whoever wants to reminisce about it should switch to cable one tonight. “Big Daddy” will be played there at 8:15 pm.