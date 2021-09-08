The “Iron Man” sequence: The evolution of the superhero

The “Iron Man” franchise’s timeline is straightforward compared to other Marvel films. We’ll tell you the correct order of the trilogy.

The “Iron Man” trilogy is an integral part of the Marvel universe and, thanks to the eccentric character of Tony Stark, in a class of its own. Robert Downey Jr. embodies the charming multi-billionaire in eleven Marvel films. But the correct order of the films with Tony Stark alias Iron Man as protagonist, we tell you here.

The “Iron Man” films according to their theatrical release

It doesn’t matter how you turn it around, there is only one way to see the “Iron Man” films in the correct timeline, namely one after the other. This is not a matter of course, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are often different ways to see the superhero films. You can only really enjoy the films in the right timeline. Allusions or gags to past parts can be found in almost all Marvel series. Even if you can of course watch the “Iron Man” trilogy as you like, we recommend that you watch them one by one. As follows:

“Iron Man”

The first part of the trilogy was published in 2008 and tells the story of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) transformation into Iron Man. This seems involuntary and tragic, because the multi-billionaire falls victim to a rocket from his own company. Only an exoskeleton can save his life – which marks the hour of birth of Iron Man.

“Iron Man 2”

Tony Stark fights in the second part of the trilogy not only against a Russian villain who wants to save his deceased father, but also against his own health. This is because of a palladium poisoning generated by his life-saving reactor at stake. An unusual challenge for the eccentric behind the superhero.

“Iron Man 3”

The third and so far last part of the “Iron Man” series brings the end of the superhero, but also heralds phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark fights once again against the dangers of this world, which manifest themselves in part 3 as a terrorist organization and alien invasion – but finally dares to take the step of giving up his life as a superhero.

