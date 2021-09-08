“The Greatest Showman” Hugh Jackman gay? Wife speaks plain text!

There have been rumors in the past that Hugh Jackman could be gay. That’s what his wife has to say about it.

Photo: GettyImages

Hugh Jackman, 51, has been married to fellow actor Deborra-Lee Furness, 64, for more than 20 years. Even so, there have been rumors in the past that the Hollywood star could allegedly be homosexual. His wife now cleaned up on Australian television, on the show “Anh’s Brush With Fame”. The British “Daily Mail” published a corresponding excerpt from the program.

There are certain magazines that are very “malicious”. She hopes the magazines won’t be bought and people find out that all of the stories are made up. Jackman has been portrayed as homosexual “for so many years”.









When asked by the author and comedian Anh Do, 43, how annoying that is, the 64-year-old explains: “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying Elton John is straight. I’m sure he’d be pissed off. ”As early as 2013, Jackman said in an interview with the industry magazine“ The Hollywood Reporter ”, that the rumors would especially upset his wife. “It bothers you”, he said at the time and put the blame on the Internet, in which Deborra-Lee Furness was at least at this point more hanging around than he was. His wife said the rumors were “big” and “everywhere”.

Lauren Shuler Donner, 71, the producer of “X-Men” (2000), said at the time that she had never seen Jackman having eyes for anyone other than his wife. You met him for the first time in 1999. At that time he was really in love with his sweetheart “and he still is today”. The actor met his future wife on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli”. They married in 1996. They have two children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.