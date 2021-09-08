The first pictures of “John Wick 4” testify to the start of shooting in Germany · KINO.de

The wait is finally over. Because with the sighting of Keanu Reeves in Germany, the shooting of “John Wick 4” began.

“John Wick: Chapter 4“Compared to the previous parts, it becomes even more international. While the first part only took place in New York, “John Wick: Chapter 2” also went to Rome and part 3 to Morocco. In the fourth part, the eponymous contract killer (Keanu Reeves) will also fight his way through Berlin, Paris and Japan.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” was well received by the audience. You can easily stream the film on Amazon Prime

With first pictures (seen here on Daily Mail) of the main actor Keanu Reeves The start of shooting in Germany is confirmed on the set of the action sequel. The shooting takes place in the Babelsberg Studios in Potsdam, where director Lana Wachowski recently also filmed “Matrix 4” with Reeves. In the pictures, the actor is wearing a black jacket, hat and scarf and looks very good mood.

After “John Wick: Chapter 4” is far from over

Originally it was said that “John Wick: Chapter 5” should be filmed immediately after the fourth part. But the challenging shooting conditions caused by the corona pandemic will probably not allow production of the fifth part to start so quickly. So fans have to wait a little longer after “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

But there is good news, because after Part 5, the action-thriller franchise doesn’t necessarily have to be over. Reeves has already announced that he will be there for as long as his body allows and that the viewers will want new films. Parallel to the two sequels, two spin-offs are also being planned that will further enlarge the “John Wick” universe.

On the one hand, there is the series “The Continental”, which is due to start immediately after the fourth part and which will play before the main films. The focus is on the hotel chain known from the films, which serves as a meeting point for contract killers and other dodgy characters from the underground.

The second spin-off is planned to be the film “Ballerina”, which will revolve around an assassin who has been in the deadly business since she was a child. Rumor has it that Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass”) will play the leading role. But before we look that far into the future, we first have to May 27, 2022 “John Wick: Chapter 4” is coming to theaters.

