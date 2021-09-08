Tarantino and Nero in homage to Corbucci

Before the documentary premiered on Wednesday, 79-year-old Franco Nero said that Tarantino was a big fan of his works. “He knew everything about my films,” said Nero. He was even able to quote many of his dialogues. With his revenge drama “Django Unchained” (2012) Tarantino then took up elements of Corbucci’s works and addressed the oppression of minorities.
In his successful work “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Tarantino, who did not come to the Venice Festival, played with parallels to spaghetti westerns. “Django & Django” by director Luca Rea is out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.