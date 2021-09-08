Tarantino and Nero in homage to Corbucci

Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino can be seen at the Venice Film Festival in homage to spaghetti westerns. The 58-year-old is one of several interviewees for the documentary “Django html5-dom-document-internal-entity1-amp-end Django” about director Sergio Corbucci. The Italian made dozens of films, including “Django” with Franco Nero in 1966. Along with Sergio Leone, he is one of the most important representatives of the Spaghetti Westerns, which were filmed mainly in Italy from the 1960s onwards.

Before the documentary premiered on Wednesday, 79-year-old Franco Nero said that Tarantino was a big fan of his works. “He knew everything about my films,” said Nero. He was even able to quote many of his dialogues. With his revenge drama “Django Unchained” (2012) Tarantino then took up elements of Corbucci’s works and addressed the oppression of minorities.

In his successful work “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Tarantino, who did not come to the Venice Festival, played with parallels to spaghetti westerns. “Django & Django” by director Luca Rea is out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.