Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Sweet birthday greetings from Reese Witherspoon to her son!

By Vimal Kumar
What a passionate birthday greeting from Reese Witherspoon (44) to her son Deacon (17)! The actress got the teenager together with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe (46). They also have a daughter together, Ava (21), who looks like her mother’s face. Slowly but surely, Deacon is also growing up: On the 17th day of his honor, his mother wrote him a touching social media post!

“Congratulations to my wonderful son Deacon! My hardworking, fun-loving, musical, deeply loving son who always sees the good in everything and everyone”wrote the “naturally blonde” actress for a portrait of her offspring Instagram. It is a real pleasure for her to watch Deacon become a young man, he is always inquisitive and infinitely creative. A big party in his honor has to be long in coming because of the health crisis: “I can hardly wait to celebrate your special day! I love you so much,” commented Reese Further.

Deacon also wants to do something with musicality in the long term. Together with Nina Nesbitt (26) he released the song “Long Run” last July. The club track not only made his famous mom rave – Justin Bieber’s (26) manager Scooter Braun (39) also congratulated the blonde on the release.

