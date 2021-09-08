“Summer of Voices”: music focus on Arte

“Summer of Voices” is the name of the focus on Arte this summer. The music films are all about the voice.
Today the focus on music films begins at Arte Summer of Voices. For six weeks, the station shows recordings of concerts, but also feature films with a focus on music, short films and documentaries. Tonight will start with the two-part documentary “The Magic Voices of Pop” from 9:50 pm and the concert film “Alicia Keys – Live in LA” from 11:35 pm.
Arte focuses on the voice
The fact that the voice is at the center of this summer focus is already clear from the selection of the contributions in the coming days. On July 18, Arte will be showing the biopic “Florence Foster Jenkins” about the “diva of the wrong notes”, the mid-19th century who plunged her fellow men into deep despair as far as Carnegie Hall. The subsequent documentary “Maria by Callas” should perhaps also calm the nerves of the television viewers a bit. Otherwise, the program ranges from prominent voices like Freddy Mercury or Elvis Presley to rock stars like Tina Turner or fake voices like the Frank Farian troupe Milli Vanilli, which even made a career in the USA until everything was exposed. Since Arte mainly plays the program on weekends, it often goes into the morning hours, but luckily there is the Arte media library, which is available for streaming at any time of the day.
“Summer of Voices”: The program
- “The magical voices of Pop I + II (July 16, 9:50 pm)
- “Alicia Keys – Live in LA” (July 16, 11:35 pm)
- “Florence Foster Jenkins” (July 18, 8:15 pm)
- “Maria by Callas” (July 18, 10 pm)
- “Comedian Harmonists” (July 19, 8:15 pm)
- “Sœur Sourire – The Singing Nun” (July 19, 10:15 pm)
- “Sœur Sourire – Who killed the singing nun?” (July 20, 0.20 o’clock)
- “Classic Albums – Amy Winehouse: ‘Back to Black'” (July 23, 9.45pm)
- “Amy Winehouse: Live at Shepherd’s Bush” (July 23, 10:45 pm)
- “Ray” (July 25th, 8:15 pm)
- “Dreamgirls” (July 25th, 10:40 pm)
- “The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” (July 30th, 9:40 pm)
- “Rammstein – Live from Madison Square Garden” (July 30, 11:05 pm)
- “Frank Sinatra – The Voice of America” (August 1st, 8:15 pm)
- “Singin ‘in the Rain” (August 1st, 9.45pm)
- “Sinatra – The Main Event. Live from Madison Square Garden 1974 “(August 1st, 11:25 pm)
- “The Show Must Go On! The Queen Years with Adam Lambert “(August 2nd, 2.25pm)
- “Sing Street” (Aug 6, 8:15 pm)
- “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week. The Touring Years “(August 6, 9:55 pm)
- “Be Here to Love Me – The tragic life of Townes Van Zandt” (August 6th, 11:45 pm)
- “Nick Cave – The Idiot Prayer at Alexandra Palace” (August 7, 1:25 am)
- “Good Morning, Vietnam” (August 8th, 8.15pm)
- “The Eagles: Heaven and Hell of California” (8th August, 10:10 pm)
- “Tina Turner – One of the Living” (August 13th, 9.45pm)
- “Barbra Streisand – Birth of a Diva” (August 13th, 10:40 pm)
- “One Night Only – The Bee Gees Live in Las Vegas” (Aug 13, 11:40 pm)
- “Blues Brothers” (August 15, 8:15 pm)
- “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” (August 15th, 10:20 pm)
- “Freddie Mercury – The Untold Story” (August 20th, 9.45pm)
- “Freddie Mercury – Tribute Concert (1/2)” (August 20, 10:45 pm)
- “La vie en rose” (August 22nd, 8:15 pm)
- “Milli Vanilli” (August 22nd, 10.30pm)
- “Piaf: Without love one is nothing” (8. 22nd, 11.30pm)
