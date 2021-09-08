“Summer of Voices”: music focus on Arte

Today the focus on music films begins at Arte Summer of Voices. For six weeks, the station shows recordings of concerts, but also feature films with a focus on music, short films and documentaries. Tonight will start with the two-part documentary “The Magic Voices of Pop” from 9:50 pm and the concert film “Alicia Keys – Live in LA” from 11:35 pm.

Summer of Voices 16. 7. – 22. 8th, Arte

16. 7. – 19. 11. Arte media library

Arte focuses on the voice

The fact that the voice is at the center of this summer focus is already clear from the selection of the contributions in the coming days. On July 18, Arte will be showing the biopic “Florence Foster Jenkins” about the “diva of the wrong notes”, the mid-19th century who plunged her fellow men into deep despair as far as Carnegie Hall. The subsequent documentary “Maria by Callas” should perhaps also calm the nerves of the television viewers a bit. Otherwise, the program ranges from prominent voices like Freddy Mercury or Elvis Presley to rock stars like Tina Turner or fake voices like the Frank Farian troupe Milli Vanilli, which even made a career in the USA until everything was exposed. Since Arte mainly plays the program on weekends, it often goes into the morning hours, but luckily there is the Arte media library, which is available for streaming at any time of the day.









“Summer of Voices”: The program