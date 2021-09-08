Stressed Parents? So it is with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes (46) and Ryan Gosling (39) don’t need a nanny for their children. Due to the current situation, the Hollywood couple spends a lot of time at home, because filming is not currently on the plan. While other celebrities have to get used to everyday life with children and household, the two actors seem to handle the situation relatively down to earth. Eva and Ryan know exactly how to keep their children busy.

Like a source opposite US Weekly now revealed that the two Hollywood stars have life with their daughters Esmeralda (5) and Amada (3) under control. “They are practical parents, neither of them need any help. But with two small children in a small space it can be exhausting“Chatted the insider. But for Eva That is not a problem, because she has been aligning her everyday life and her job projects with the family for a long time.

Although the 46-year-old could imagine herself together with her husband again in the future Ryan Being in front of the camera prefers to spend time with the family away from the set. In addition to walking, reading or watching films, cooking is the main priority to keep everyone occupied. “That’s his big thing! He motivates everyone to take part,” they say.









Eva Mendes, actress

Ryan Gosling, actor

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in September 2019

579 Great, others can do that too. 14th If I could afford it, I would like to employ a nanny …



