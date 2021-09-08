Streaming service: HBO Max does not start in Germany for the time being

Several European countries can look forward to HBO Max launch in October. However, the German audience has to be patient.

The US streaming service HBO Max launches in October on the first six European markets. Another 14 countries are to follow in 2022. The German audience, however, has to be patient. So far, WarnerMedia has not planned a start in this country, as “Variety” reports.

From October 26th, according to the industry journal, viewers in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra will be able to enjoy the wide range of WarnerMedia products, which include productions from the Warner Bros. film studio, the pay-TV broadcaster HBO, the comic publisher DC, the Cartoon Network and specially produced originals. In the coming year, the markets of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia will be added.









Deal with Sky Atlantic is still pushing the bolt in Germany



No launch of HBO Max is planned in Germany, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. One of the reasons for the indefinite delay are lucrative deals that WarnerMedia had concluded with providers already active in both markets. In Germany, Sky Atlantic is currently showing exclusive content from HBO, for example the miniseries “Mare of Easttown” with Oscar winner Kate Winslet (45, “Titanic”) in the lead role.

After HBO Max launched in the first six European countries in October, the streaming service will be available in a total of 60 countries worldwide – less than two years after it premiered in the US in May 2020. The most successful films and series from WarnerMedia include the fantasy series “Harry Potter”, the drama series “Game of Thrones” and the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”.

CodeList