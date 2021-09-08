Stan Lee: Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Douglas Commemorate Marvel Icon – Entertainment

Stan Lee would have turned 98 on December 28, 2020. Photo: HollywoodNewsWire / Imagecollect.com





Stan Lee passed away two years ago and would have turned 98 on December 28, 2020. Robert Downey Jr. and Michael Douglas commemorate the Marvel icon.

Comic book writer Stan Lee (1922-2018) created many of the most popular superheroes from the Marvel universe and always loved to visit them in the associated films – even after his death in 2018. The icon would have turned 98 on December 28, 2020 – a circumstance that prompted two absolute Hollywood heavyweights and Marvel stars to pay a touching tribute.









Mister Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. (55) published a picture of himself and Stan Lee on his official Instagram account, smiling arm in arm at the camera. Downey Jr. wrote: “Are you Tony Stank? Happy birthday, Stan. We miss you.” The throwback photo is the ultimate proof that his character Tony Stark has a heart after all, the star continues. Downey Jr. plays the self-loving, righteous multibillionaire in three solo films, all “Avengers” parts and some “Spider-Man” films.

And Michael Douglas (76) is also thinking of the deceased comic book author on his special day. Like Robert Downey Jr., he posted a joint picture with Lee on which he was holding a Spider-Man drawing. It says: “Happy Birthday, Stan Lee! I’m so proud to be part of your special Marvel world. We miss you!” Douglas embodies the brilliant physicist Dr. Henry Pym, as he also had a small part in “Avengers: Endgame”.





