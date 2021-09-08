Sofia Vergara: blood under her clothes

Big breasts are not only a blessing, they can also be problematic: “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara suffers so much from her bust size that she is thinking about an operation

Super tight evening gowns caused a lot of pain for the 43-year-old actress Sofia Vergara – at the end of every award season and after wearing a number of figure-hugging dresses, she is even said to have bled!

Sofia Vergara is considering a breast reduction



“I wear a size 70 DDD and because they are real, they are everywhere. (…) There is so much going on under my clothes that I bleed after the award ceremonies.”, Sofia complains to “The Edit”, the magazine from Net-A-Porter. “I think it would be good to have a breast reduction done in 10 years. I don’t think there is even an option not to have it because I will get back pain. I wouldn’t have it undercut just like that a lot so I don’t end up looking like an old stripper. “









