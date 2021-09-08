Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Selena Gomez emails Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez revealed that she is on a “group email chain” with Martin Short and Steve Martin.
The 29-year-old actress plays alongside the two stars in the new Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and found it fascinating to chat with them about how Hollywood “used to be”.

Gomez told PEOPLE magazine: “They immediately made me feel like part of a trio. They are just the best. They are extremely humble and kind and simply have a different human view of life than anyone else I have ever met. I asked her how life used to be and it was always so interesting to learn about the industry and how it used to be. I felt like a sponge just soaking up everything I could. We’re all in one email chain. ” The 10-part mystery comedy show shows Selena in the role of Mabel Mora alongside Steve (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin (Oliver Putnam), the three Manhattan neighbors who team up to investigate a suspicious death to go.

Photo: Bang Showbiz

