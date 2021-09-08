Selena Gomez: Blonde is fun

Did you know already… The best flirting tips for the Oktoberfest

Selena Gomez already misses her blonde hair.

The singer is actually known for her brunette mane, which she sometimes wears long or as a bob. However, this year she dyed her hair blonde for a short time and presented herself with a completely different look. In retrospect, the ‘Same Old Love’ hitmaker becomes wistful at the thought of a blonde Selena.

“I was blonde recently and had a lot of fun. I think that when I’m blonde, I’m definitely more of a character. I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun, ”she says in a video for Vogue magazine. However, it was also a lot of work to look after her colored hair. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old misses the feeling of wearing blonde. “I felt so cool and edgy,” she admits.

In fact, the musician says she is not always as confident as it might seem. Among other things, she doubts her own acting skills. “To be honest, I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just do my job and hope that I can do justice to these incredible people, ”the former Disney star recently confessed to OK! Magazine.

Photo: Bang Showbiz







